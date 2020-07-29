Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Adam Schirmer, 31, of Wilmington, was arrested for tampering with evidence.

Suzanne Smart, 60, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Justin Nunn, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested for aggravated burglary.

ACCIDENT

At 2:49 p.m., James Platt of Hillsboro was backing out of a residential driveway onto West Main Street. Platt failed to observe a vehicle driven by Thomas Phillips of Hillsboro, who was traveling on West Main Street and Platt backed his vehicle into the Phillips vehicle. No injuries were reported. Platt was cited for failure to yield.