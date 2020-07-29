Short session for commissioners

A light agenda greeted Highland County commissioners Terry Britton and Gary Abernathy as they returned Wednesday to the large basement meeting room of the Highland County Administration Building.

The commissioners had been meeting in the basement room since March due to COVID-19, moved back to their normal office last week, but were back in the basement this week.

The sole item up for discussion was a service contract for generator maintenance at the Highland County Justice Center with Quad County Service and Repair, which was later approved.

Britton said the contract amount was $784 for service on the unit in July and again in December.

“Major service for the jail is $508.71 and minor service would be $275,” he said. “That’s for July, which would take care of the major service, and then in December they would do the minor.”

Repair work has commenced on some of the brick around the windows of the administration building, Britton said, with contractor Wayne Dance addressing and repairing water issues that were causing damage to some windows in the 44-year-old building.

He added that additional hand sanitizing stations had been purchased for installation in the courthouse, administration building and other county buildings.

In other matters, two line item budget transfer resolutions were approved, as were four resolutions authorizing inter-county agreements between Highland County Job & Family Services and JFS offices in Logan, Gallia, Franklin and Lucas counties.

“Our JFS is partnering with a number of counties to trade money and make both budgets work for us and those counties, and that’s a good deal,” Britton said.

Also Wednesday, commissioners welcomed local Boy Scout Craig Goodwin of Hillsboro as he observed the proceedings to complete his Communications Badge on his way to achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.

Highland County commissioners Gary Abernathy (left) and Terry Britton are shown during Wednesday's regular meeting.

Resolutions, contracts and building repairs discussed