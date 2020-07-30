Davis awarded Appalachian Artisans Scholarship

The Appalachian Artisans Guild has announced its 2020 art scholarship winner. Ethan B. Davis, Leesburg, was chosen out of several candidates because of his talent and the expressive artist statement he submitted that addressed his goals.

On a recent occasion surrounded by his family, Davis received a framed certificate signed by Tracy Burske, guild president, and a check for $500. He has been accepted at Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina on a full scholarship where he will pursue a career in interior architectural design with a minor in entrepreneurship.

The Appalachian Artisans Guild is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting artists and artisans in the Southern Ohio River Valley. It was founded in 1994 and strives to preserve the traditional handmade arts of Appalachia and to promote the contemporary artistic expressions of regional artists and artisans.

Guild members share resource materials and marketing opportunities with each other and teach interested members, as well as the public, the skills involved in their work. The guild plans meetings and events that allow time for informal interaction among its members and encourages other quality artists and artisans to join the group.

If you are interested in joining, visit the website — www.appartguild.com — and click on the “Membership” tab.

Submitted by Elaine Balsley, Appalachian Artisans Guild.

Ethan Davis is pictured with his family (from left), mother Mickii Davis, Ethan Davis, sister Anna Davis and father Jeff Davis. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Ethan-2-a.jpg Ethan Davis is pictured with his family (from left), mother Mickii Davis, Ethan Davis, sister Anna Davis and father Jeff Davis. Submitted photo Two pieces of art created by Ethan Davis are shown in these pictures. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Drawing-1.jpg Two pieces of art created by Ethan Davis are shown in these pictures. Submitted photo Two pieces of art created by Ethan Davis are shown in these pictures. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Drawing-2.jpg Two pieces of art created by Ethan Davis are shown in these pictures. Submitted photo