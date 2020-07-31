Cruisers donate to VFW Veterans Relief Fund

Bring Back Cruisin’ to Hillsboro organizers made a $500 donation Thursday to the Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Veterans Relief Fund. The funds came from a recent car show the cruising group held at Star Cinemas. Standing (from left) are VFW 2nd Vice Commander John Walker, Dan Holsinger, VFW Auxiliary President Stephanie Roland, VFW Commander Rick Wilkin, Lincoln Miller, Jada Miller and Wesley Miller. Seated is Hailey Miller.

