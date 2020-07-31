Hello! It is my pleasure to have a special guest in The kitchen with Sharon this week. Not only a friend, but a graduate from Hillsboro High School — Tony Sumrall. Tony and I are friends on Facebook and he is like me — he loves music and food — and normally that is what his posts are about.

I just happened to see his post where he was fixing breakfast and I sent him a message: “Hey Tony, is it OK to put your breakfast creation in my column?”

He said, “You bet, put it in and make me a celebrity.”

So now, Tony, you are a celebrity. Plus Tony subscribes to The Times-Gazette so he can keep up with what’s going on in his hometown of Hillsboro. Tony now lives in California after graduating from HHS and is a graduate of Miami University.

Tony’s breakfast surprise directions:

Two eggs beaten, pour in the skillet.

Add bacon (make sure it is prefried and crispy) and place on top of the eggs.

Add cheese on top of the bacon.

Fold over the edges to make like an omelet. Place on toasted bread. Add any condiments you like. I would add tomatoes, lettuce and Miracle Whip. Yum! Who says men can’t fix their own breakfast. Good for you Tony.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great week.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.