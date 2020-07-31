Kennedy makes campaign stop in Hillsboro

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy made a campaign stop in Hillsboro Thursday evening, appearing at a fund raiser held at Crowe Financial Services on N. High St.

Paulette Donley, the Highland County Republican Central Executive Committee chair, said Justice Kennedy appeared at the invitation of both the Highland County Republican Party and Mark Crowe of Crowe Financial.

Though the evening was a traditional “meet & greet” between Justice Kennedy and local party supporters and county officials, she told The Times-Gazette why she felt she was the best choice to remain on the high court during this election year.

“I think when you look at my diverse 34 years of experience in the justice system, beginning as a patrol officer in the city of Hamilton, and then transitioning through law school and into the court system as both an attorney in private practice and then a judge, that broad-based spectrum of service is what you want at the Supreme Court,” she said.

According to information from the Ohio Supreme Court, in 2012, Kennedy ran for and was elected to the unexpired term of Justice Yvette McGee Brown, who had been appointed to the high court in 2011 by outgoing Gov. Ted Strickland after Justice Maureen O’Connor was elected chief justice in 2010.

In 2014, Kennedy defeated former Democratic Ohio representative Tom Letson for a full, six-year term as Supreme Court Justice.

She’ll be facing Democratic challenger and Cuyahoga County common pleas court judge John O’ Donnell in the November election.

