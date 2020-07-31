Tonsorial artist and walking around the world

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1897, the Hillsboro Gazette reported plans were taking shape for a new newspaper for Greenfield. Mr. Strange from Leesburg and F. Weller of Greenfield were “feeling the pulse of the place, with the view of starting a Democrat paper.”

For $8.60 round trip, Highland County residents could board a train and head to Nashville for a 10-day tour via the Baltimore & Ohio and Louisville & Nashville railroads.

The Cincinnati League Base Ball Club, better known as the Cincinnati Reds, were taking on the Hillsboro baseball team at the Highland County Fairgrounds on Aug. 16.

A county convention was being called for the re-establishment of the silver dollar into “its ancient place in the currency, having equal privileges with gold at the mint. Interested parties should meet at the courthouse at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 1897.”

The big top was coming Aug. 10 to the Highland County Fairgrounds as John Robinson’s and Franklin Bros. Circus was bringing 100 new and startling acts to town. The grandest, richest, rarest street parade ever beheld, defying all competition, would rumble through the streets of Hillsboro every morning at 10 the days of the shows.

This week in 1924, the Hillsboro News Herald reported that over $5,000 in prizes were to be given away to those subscribers who could come the closest to guessing how many votes the successful candidate for Ohio governor received on Election Day. The contest was sponsored by Jersey and O.R. Brands of fresh ground coffee.

In East Danville news, the local baseball team crossed bats with the Samantha squad the previous Sunday with the East Danville boys coming out on top 12-2.

The Willeys-Knight touring car was available in Hillsboro, and for $1,195 drivers could enjoy the thrill of 42 horsepower that would do at least 50 miles per hour and could go 50,000 miles without engine repair.

Hillsboro was defeated by Washington C.H. in a horseshoe match Friday night, with the paper reporting a close and exciting contest. The two top scorers were McNeil for Hillsboro, who threw 75 ringers in 150 pitches, while Arnold for Washington C.H. had 72 ringers in 149 pitches.

A former Polish soldier endeavoring to walk around the world made a stop in Hillsboro and said he was planning to visit all 48 states. He stopped into the local office to secure a letter from Postmaster Faris proving he had been in Hillsboro, telling the paper that he had been walking for over three years.

This week in 1965, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette announced that it was grilling out time at Owens’ Super-Valu Market at the corner of West Walnut and South High streets in Hillsboro. Fresh ground hamburger was three pounds for $1, chuck steak and Swiss steak was 69 cents a pound, and chuck roast was 49 cents a pound.

“Tuesday swings and Frankie sings” in the new Bob Hope comedy “I’ll Take Sweden,” showing for two big days at the Colony Theatre. Also showing was Steve McQueen and Lee Remick in “Baby the Rain Must Fall,” an ad read.

The Hillsboro and Washington C.H. American Legion baseball teams battled it out until 11:15 p.m. Wednesday before calling it quits, ending the contest with a 6-6 tie. Hillsboro’s Jim Dixon opened up the game with lead-off homer.

There was a “lot full full of bargains in their lot full of cars” at Thompson Auto Sales on South High Street in Hillsboro. A new ’65 Ford Galaxie 500 LTD, four-door hardtop with Cruise-o-matic transmission and AM/FM radio was $2,175, a 1962 Ford Falcon two-door sport sedan with a V-6, standard “four on the column” transmission, radio, heater and white side-wall tires was $675, and a ’57 Plymouth two-door hardtop could be had for under $100.

This week in 1989, the Greenfield Daily Times announced that effective July 31, Ohio’s legal drinking age for everyone was 21. The grandfather clause that allowed those who were 19 on or before July 31, 1987 had expired and the Department of Liquor Control launched an awareness effort dubbed “Campaign 21.”

McClain High School graduate Kerrie Beechler was reported to be spending the summer in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina working at the Blackwell Inn in Blowing Rock. The paper described her job as multi-faceted, including waitressing, singing and dancing on stage or appearing in plays at what was called The Farm House.

A group of Edgewood Manor residents enjoyed a fishing trip to the Greenwood Fishing Club on SR 41. Those casting a line were Olive Hettinger, Harry Smith, Margaret Wipert, Dewey Dunham, Robert Bargdill, Bernard Boiman and Millard Watson.

Brothers Rich and Brad Martin made their way into the Ohio Sports Festival that was to be held in Cleveland. The wrestlers placed second in their respective weight classes, and were set to compete among 6,000 participants at the festival.

It was the final week for the biggest movie blockbuster of 1989 at the Ranch Drive-In in Greenfield. Jack Nicholson and Michael Keaton starred in “Batman.”

For lunch or dinner, families were welcome at the Wooden Spoon Restaurant in Hillsboro, with a daily buffet special and Sunday was family day for $5.95.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_f-look-back-logo-new-5.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years