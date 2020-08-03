Bright Local relays virtually

Sixteen Bright Local School District staff members participated in the Great Run Across Ohio Relay Challenge this summer. Team members logged their mileage for 30 days and together ran 454 miles (east to west and back again). It was a great way to stay motivated.

The staff members who participated include Brianne Lee, Shannon Coyle, Karen Marler, Whitney Gobin, Sharon Bick, Mike Bick, Michelle Gleim, Karie Emery, Michelle Ryan, Tami Ellis-Wessner, Kim Roush, Travis Bogart, Noellen Richards, Lana Fairchild, Beth Applegate, and Jennifer Fraysier.

Lana Fairchild, Beth Applegate, and Jennifer Fraysier are not pictured.

The Great Run Across Ohio Relay Challenge encourages Ohioans to virtually run across the state. Participants can choose between a 227-mile challenge, the distance from the eastern to the western edge of Ohio, or a 454-mile challenge, the distance from east to west and back again.

The event is designed for individuals and teams.

Individuals have 70 days to complete the 227-mile challenge and 90 days to complete the 454-mile challenge. Teams have 30 days to complete their selected challenge. Teams’ distances are a total of the distance each teammate runs.

Each participant receives a shirt after registering. Those who complete their challenge will receive a certificate and medal.

For more information or to register for a challenge, visit ohioruns.com/greatrunacrossohio.

Brianne Lee https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_brianne-lee.jpg Brianne Lee Submitted photos Karen Marler https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Karen-Marler.jpg Karen Marler Submitted photos Karie Emery https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Karie-Emery.jpg Karie Emery Submitted photos Kim Roush https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Kim-Roush.jpg Kim Roush Submitted photos Noellen Richards https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Noellen-Richards.jpg Noellen Richards Submitted photos Mike Bick https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_mike-bick.jpg Mike Bick Submitted photos Michelle Ryan https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Michelle-Ryan.jpg Michelle Ryan Submitted photos Michelle Gleim https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Michelle-Gleim.jpg Michelle Gleim Submitted photos Shannon Coyle https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Shannon-Coyle.jpg Shannon Coyle Submitted photos Sharon Bick https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Sharon-Bick.jpg Sharon Bick Submitted photos Tami Ellis-Wessner https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Tami-Ellis-Wessner.jpg Tami Ellis-Wessner Submitted photos Whitney Gobin https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Whitney-Gobin.jpg Whitney Gobin Submitted photos Travis Bogart https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Travis-Bogart.jpg Travis Bogart Submitted photos