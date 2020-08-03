ODH releases fair guidelines

After Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Interim Director Lance Himes signed a July 30 order limiting county fairs to junior fair activities and animal exhibitions, Highland County Senior Fair Board President Mark Baldwin told The Times-Gazette that the board is still working on its plan for this year’s fair.

“We still have some more time. We’re still trying to plan, and it seems like every time we get a plan laid out the goalpost changes. We’re trying to give as much time as we can before we have to pick a path and stick to it,” Baldwin said. “There’s a lot of planning in the works, a lot of questions we need to get answered. Since the order has come out, there is more clarification, but we’re still trying to plan and figure out what we can make work and what we can’t.”

The 2020 Highland County Fair is currently scheduled for Sept. 6-12.

According to Baldwin, the fair board plans to meet next week to discuss what the fair will look like under the updated guidelines. Baldwin said he and other fair board members hope to define their plan for the fair in the next couple of weeks.

“We’re trying to do the best we can to do something for the community,” Baldwin said.

According to the ODH guidelines for county fairs:

*For fairs beginning on or after July 31, fair boards must limit participation to those involved with youth organizations like 4-H and FFA. This permits junior livestock shows and youth agricultural and “household manufacturing” exhibits.

*Participants must perform daily symptom assessments.

*Food vendors are permitted.

*There will be a 10 p.m. curfew. Participants must either leave or return to their campers by curfew.

*All individuals attending and participating in junior fair activities must wear face coverings, such as masks when unable to maintain a six-foot distance from people outside their households — unless the individual is under the age of 10, is actively eating or drinking, is communicating or seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired or who has another disability where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication, or cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition or disability.

*Fair boards must work closely with local health departments to comply with ODH orders.

For more information, visit highlandcountyfair.org, or like or follow the “Highland County Fair” Facebook page.

To view the full document detailing guidelines for fairs, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

In a scene from the 2019 Highland County Fair, junior fair participants stand with their rabbits. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_DSC_0761.jpg In a scene from the 2019 Highland County Fair, junior fair participants stand with their rabbits. Times-Gazette file photo

Fair board president: ‘Still have some time’