Southern Hills spotlights Tiger Boosters

Southern Hills Community Bank, located at 134 N. Washington St. in Greenfield, proudly spotlights Greenfield Tiger Boosters for the month of August.

The Tiger Boosters have been a long-time staple in the McClain Athletic programs. What started many years ago with a few parents who wanted to help McClain athletics with a small concession many years later turned into a profitable set up that provides the equipment, uniforms, awards, and software that our student athletes need to be able to play their sport safely.

With the loss of the spring 2020 season and unknown future for fall and winter this year, the Boosters are struggling to figure out how to keep providing the sports, which as of today are still practicing, unaware of what the future hold and the tools they may need each season.

For the graduating class of 2020, the Boosters awarded six seniors with $500 scholarships toward their college education. Awards were also given to student athletes who were practicing for the spring season that was cancelled.

There is a way for anyone to help out the Boosters during these times of uncertainty: the Boosters are continuing the annual Tiger Club, where anyone can purchase a $25 membership or multiple memberships for their family members. Even if games are cancelled for football and/or boys’ basketball, we will still draw 3 winners for each game scheduled.

You cannot WIN if you are not IN! Southern Hills Community Bank has forms if you would be interested in becoming a Tiger Club member.

We are very thankful to have parents who continue to volunteer and the many businesses that donate time away from their own families to come and raise money for McClain athletics. If it weren’t for the parent volunteers and businesses, we could not be as successful as we are.

Even though we are uncertain of the future, we still continue to approve new uniforms and order awards, practice and travel gear and equipment in preparation for the next season. We will get through this together and come out stronger than before. We are Tiger Strong.

Officers: co-presidents Janell Allison and Shawna Wright; co-vice presidents Shana Burchett and Katie Pryor; treasurer, Suanne Edwards; secretary, Liz Murphy; Tiger Club, Alanna Eikenberry.

Visit Southern Hills Community Bank in Greenfield to see the display and to learn more about the Greenfield Tiger Boosters

Submitted by Angie Trefz, Branch Manager Southern Hills Community Bank.