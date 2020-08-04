Hillsboro man charged in child porn case

The Highland County grand jury Tuesday brought a 16-count indictment against Justin M. Childers, 34, Hillsboro, in connection with solicitation to acquire and possession of child pornography on or about June 11, 2020, according to court documents.

Childers was charged with eight counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor in addition to five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies; and three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, all fifth-degree felonies.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Mismak Managdew, 25, Columbus, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Bradley R. Smith, 31, Leesburg, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Thomas Shoemaker, Jr., 51, Waverly, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Jesse L. Mullins, 38, Hillsboro, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Charles Warner, Jr., 43, Amanda, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Shanda Jones, 45, Leesburg, for escape, a fifth-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Jason C. Massiatte, 41, Bexley, for escape, a second-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Joshua F. Stevens, 32, Hillsboro, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

John M. Barger, 32, Hillsboro, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; and misuse of a credit card, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Joshua L. Arnold, 31, Manchester, two counts of receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies; and two counts of misuse of a credit card, both first-degree misdemeanors.

Roderick Croy, Jr., 35, Greenfield, for harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.

Jamie W. Robinette, 47, Greenfield, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

The Highland County grand jury will next convene on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Mullins https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_MULLINS.jpg Mullins

Childers facing 16-count indictment Tuesday