Registration open for Adena Health Foundation golf outing

Registration for the Scioto Valley Golf Classic is now open. The annual event is sponsored by the Adena Health Foundation and will take place Friday, August 21 at Crown Hill Golf Club, located in Williamsport.

Proceeds from the 2020 Golf Classic will benefit the Adena Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which was established to provide emergency assistance in support of Adena Health System facilities and the health care heroes, the physicians and caregivers who are continuing to deliver care for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHAT: 2020 Scioto Valley Golf Classic

WHERE: Crown Hill Golf Club, located at 9500 U.S. 22 in Williamsport.

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 21

Shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Along with fun and fellowship, the top priority for this year’s event will be the safety of all participants and organizers. All state and local health guidelines for social distancing and enhanced safety measures will be strictly followed to ensure everyone’s health and well-being. Participants may register as an individual or foursome. Five different sponsorship levels are also available.

For more information or to register, visit adena.org/golf2020 or call 740-542-GIVE (4483).

Submitted by Adena Health System Communications Manager Jason Gilham.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_adena-logo.jpg