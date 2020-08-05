Improving safety at Rocky Fork intersection

The county will focus on improving the intersection of Petersburg Rd. and Overman Rd., Highland County Engineer Chris Fauber said during the county commissioners’ regular meeting Wednesday.

Commissioner Gary Abernathy, president Jeff Duncan and vice-president Terry Britton approved a contract between Fauber’s office and the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) to widen and resurface the roadways and improve safety at the intersection of Petersburg Rd. and Overman Rd. near Rocky Fork.

According to Fauber, drivers have experienced visibility safety issues for years on the rural roadway.

Fauber compared the project to the work on the intersection of Pea Ridge Rd. S.R. 124 near Hillsboro, which the county completed several years ago.

According to Fauber, the OPWC provided $600,000 in funding for the project; Fauber’s office is providing an additional $450,000.

Fauber said he expects crews to complete the over $1-million project before the end of the year.

In other news from the commissioners’ meeting:

*Abernathy solicited public input and comment concerning President Trump’s recent executive order, which addresses building monuments to American heroes.

“We received a letter from the Secretary of the Interior that basically invites us to suggest people who should be part of that,” Abernathy said. “Anybody in the public who would like for us to make a suggestion as to who should be part of a monument to American heroes, let us know, and we’ll send it along.”

*The commissioners reviewed and approved a contract for the Family and Children First Council mental health and addiction program for the 2021 fiscal year.

*The commissioners approved a request to forward information to the County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio to obtain a quote for a new health and wellness program for county employees.

*Duncan reported that crews have begun repairing and replacing windows in the administration building after moisture issues damaged some of the windows. Last week, a contractor removed brick and some windows from the 44-year-old building.

*Abernathy indicated he had recently spoken with a Highland County Humane Society board member about arranging a meeting with dog warden Lanny Brown II to better coordinate and streamline activities between the two entities.

“The goal is to get together to talk about good communication, and achieving our goals as efficiently as possible by working together,” Abernathy said.

*According to Britton, the county officials are investigating new software packages for the commissioners’ and auditor’s office, as some of the current computer software was older and in need of updating.

Commissioners seek community nominations for monuments