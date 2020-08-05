Greenfield installs water meter gateways

Greenfield’s new gateway water meter reading system is doing its job, and with just three gateways installed, has a vast part of the village covered so far, public service director Gary Lewis said at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

Of the nearly 2,400 water meters in Greenfield, the three newly-installed gateways cover approximately 1,700 meters so far, Lewis said.

One gateway is located on the city building, one at Mitchell Park, and one on the water tower.

Lewis said the system is working “very well” and is flagging all potential issues, which can then be remedied.

According to Lewis, the rest of the gateways will be strategically placed to pick up the remaining meters. Most of these are in low-lying areas throughout the village, like the areas around Sycamore Glen, Massie Street, and McArthur Way.

About 95 percent of all the meters in the village are radio-read meters, which the gateway system reads. The village will replace any remaining meters that aren’t radio-read.

Lewis reported that when the gateways were received in June, he set one up on a broomstick in his office. Just that one gateway was picking up 700 meters, he said. The gateway detected high water usage in a few places, and the village contacted homeowners who were able to identify and fix leaks, and one home where a forgotten spigot was left running.

The system reads meters twice a day, allowing for real-time observance of water usage, and therefore alerting to potential issues immediately rather than discovery after the once-a-month meter read is completed.

Lewis said the village is excited about the project and hopes to complete it this year.

In other business, Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer spoke to the council about a new hire for the department and another officer who has completed his probationary period.

Greenfield received the COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant through the Department of Justice, which will pay for 75 percent of the salary for three years for a new, full-time police officer.

On Tuesday, Oyer said the department has someone to recommend to the council for that full-time position. As legislation must be drawn up for that and come before the council, it will be addressed in a special meeting scheduled for Aug. 14.

The other recommendation was for Jay Beatty, who has completed his six-month probationary period, Oyer said requested that Beatty be taken off his probationary status.

Oyer referred to Beatty as a “tremendous officer” and an asset to the department.

Council members agreed that Beatty has done a very good job, each recalling specific instances with the officer that speak to his good character in his position of a Greenfield police officer.

Speaking on behalf of the council, councilman Mark Branham praised Oyer for the performance of the department, saying the chief has “done a tremendous job.”

On other matters, finance director Carolyn Snodgrass reported July’s preliminary numbers:

*Month-to-date revenue: $287,486

*Month-to-date expenses: $300,692

*Year-to-date revenue: $2.60 million

*Year-to-date expenses: $2.49 million

*General fund balance: $399,355 (as of July 31).

Before the meeting closed, council members remarked on the growth Greenfield is experiencing currently, despite the pandemic, with the opening of new businesses in town and the area, as well as the expansion of established business in town.

Another facet of the Aug. 14 special meeting mentioned above is that it will also be a work session on zoning matters, council chair Phil Clyburn said.

Council member Eric Borsini said the finance committee will be meeting on Friday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. in the council chambers on the third floor of the city building. The meeting is open to the public.

As a reminder, the city offices on the third floor remain closed to the public at this time. To reach the office by phone, call 937-981-3500, or reach the following by email: City Manager Todd Wilkin, citymanager@greenfieldohio.net; Public Service Director Gary Lewis, glewis@greenfieldohio.net; Finance Director Carolyn Snodgrass, csnodgrass@greenfieldohio.net; Council Clerk Roberta Karnes, rkarnes@greenfieldohio.net.

To reach the Water and Sewer Department, call 937-981-2082, email Bev Giffin at bgiffin@greenfieldohio.net, or Kathy Patton at kpatton@greenfieldohio.net.

To reach the Building Department, call the city office or email Roberta Karnes.

The Greenfield Village Council meets in regular session the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers located on the third floor of the city building. For information and updates, go to the www.greenfieldohio.net or the Village of Greenfield, Ohio Facebook page.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Village of Greenfield.

Greenfield Council members, from left, Kyle Barr, Eric Borsini, Phil Clyburn, Mark Branham, and Brenda Losey prepare to begin Tuesday’s regular meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_council-8-4-20.jpg Greenfield Council members, from left, Kyle Barr, Eric Borsini, Phil Clyburn, Mark Branham, and Brenda Losey prepare to begin Tuesday’s regular meeting. Photo courtesy of Angela Shepherd

Finance committee meeting set for 1 p.m. Friday