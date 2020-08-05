A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Buddy Boy, a young doberman pinscher/American Staffordshire terrier mix. Buddy Boy came to A 2nd Chance after his previous owner moved to a place that didn’t allow dogs. Buddy Boy had a kennel mate at A 2nd Chance whom he loved to play with, but she’s since been adopted, and Buddy Boy misses her. Buddy Boy would love a family of his own to play with. He’s gentle and loves attention. He’s house-trained, neutered, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Buddy Boy or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Buddy Boy, a young doberman pinscher/American Staffordshire terrier mix. Buddy Boy came to A 2nd Chance after his previous owner moved to a place that didn’t allow dogs. Buddy Boy had a kennel mate at A 2nd Chance whom he loved to play with, but she’s since been adopted, and Buddy Boy misses her. Buddy Boy would love a family of his own to play with. He’s gentle and loves attention. He’s house-trained, neutered, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Buddy Boy or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_buddyboy.jpg This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Buddy Boy, a young doberman pinscher/American Staffordshire terrier mix. Buddy Boy came to A 2nd Chance after his previous owner moved to a place that didn’t allow dogs. Buddy Boy had a kennel mate at A 2nd Chance whom he loved to play with, but she’s since been adopted, and Buddy Boy misses her. Buddy Boy would love a family of his own to play with. He’s gentle and loves attention. He’s house-trained, neutered, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Buddy Boy or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. Submitted photo