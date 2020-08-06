Wanted: Craft items for Salt

Are you a maker? Show us what you’re up to!

We’re interested in learning about what our Ohio neighbors are making in their free time for a feature in Salt magazine, distributed via The Times-Gazette. There’s so much creativity happening outside of the 8 to 5, a way for folks to help with the household budget or just express themselves in a way their jobs don’t ask of them.

Readers can share handmade items for the feature called Buckeye Love in an upcoming lifestyle magazine.

Send a photo of a finished item, cost, social media info and your contact info to amcgeesterrett@aimmediamidwest.com.