Highland County weekly travel reports

S.R. 72 resurfacing – S.R. 72 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between U.S. 62 and the Clinton County line starting Monday, Aug. 10. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2020

S.R. 41 culvert replacement – S.R. 41 between Sinking Spring Rd. and Pin Hook Rd. will be reduced to one lane as needed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 15. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, with impacts expected to be minimal. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

Highland County Road guardrail replacement – Project to replace guardrail on various county roads throughout Highland County. Traffic on affected roads will be reduced to one lane as needed, with traffic maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.