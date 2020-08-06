Historical society planning yard sale event

The Highland County Historical Society is hosting a summer bazaar event on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., summer bazaar event chairman Jean Fawley told The Times-Gazette.

The event will include vendors who sell items like antiques, crafts and flea market and yard sale items.

Vendors will be set up inside the Highland House as well as outside, and the historical society asks that vendors and those who stop by to shop maintain social distancing guidelines.

“It’s the first one we’ve done like this,” Fawley said. “We’ve always had an inside yard sale, but this year, we opened it up to outside vendors.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the Highland County Historical Society, which Fawley said has been low on income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Highland County Historical Society is still seeking vendors for the event. Fawley said all types of vendors and those who would like to set up a yard sale table are welcome. Those interested can reserve vendor spaces for $20 and must bring their own tables.

Those interested should contact Fawley at 937-763-2657 by Monday, Aug. 10 to reserve a space.

The event will be canceled if it rains.

The event is open to the public.

The summer bazaar will be held at the Highland House, located at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

