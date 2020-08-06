RFL library closes temporarily

The Rocky Fork Branch Library will be closed until Thursday, Aug. 20 following due to a positive COVID-19 case, Highland County District Library (HCDL) Director Suzanne Roberts told The Times-Gazette. The Highland County Health Department is tracing and contacting those who may have been potentially exposed.

The HCDL announced in a Wednesday Facebook post that the Rocky Fork library would close from Aug. 6-20. Though no curbside service will be available at the Rocky Fork library during that time, the book drop will remain open. Community members may also return library items to other Highland County libraries, including those in Greenfield, Hillsboro, Leesburg and Lynchburg.

While the library is closed, all library staff will be quarantined. Roberts said the library will be deep-cleaned in preparation for reopening.

“There’s not a lot we’re allowed to say because of HIPAA,” Roberts said. “There were a lot of questions like, ‘Who was it?’ and ‘When did it happen?’ which we can’t answer.”

In the meantime, other HCDL locations will remain open during their regular hours.

“If we get a report of a positive COVID case at any of our locations, we’ll contact the health department, and they’ll contact anyone who may have been exposed,” Roberts said. “Then anyone who had been exposed would be quarantined.”

Roberts added that each library is following local, state and federal COVID guidelines.

In a Wednesday post to the “Highland County District Library of Ohio” Facebook page, the library thanked community members for their patience and understanding as they “navigate through this time until [they] can again safely offer library services to our community.”

Other HCDL locations:

*The Greenfield Branch Library is located at 1125 Jefferson St. Reach the library at 937-981-3772.

The Greenfield Branch Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*The Hillsboro Public Library is located at 10 Willettsville Pike. Reach the library at 937-393-3114.

The Hillsboro Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*The Leesburg Branch Library is located at 240 E. Main St. Reach the library at 937-780-7295.

The Leesburg Branch Library is open Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*The Lynchburg Branch Library is located at 102 S. Main St. Reach the library at 937-364-2511.

The Lynchburg Branch Library is open Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Rocky Fork Branch Library is located at 11125 N. Shore Dr.

For more information, visit www.highlandco.org, or like or follow the “Highland County District Library of Ohio” Facebook page.

