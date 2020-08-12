1 of 4 suspects in fatal shooting pleads guilty to robbery, involuntary manslaughter

WILMINGTON — A suspect in an incident during which a man was fatally shot on Jan. 21 pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Kevin Noe Jr., 21, Wilmington, made his plea in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday to Judge John “Tim” Rudduck.

With the plea a third felony charge of murder was dismissed.

Noe is now facing nine to 36 months in jail and a $10,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 3. He has been incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail since January.

Noe is one of four suspects accused in the shooting death of 23-year-old Layne Hall of Blanchester. The other three are Christian Terry, 22, and Corey Ruffner, 21, both of Wilmington, and Joshua Williams, 18, Xenia.

Noe, Terry and Ruffner were charged with alleged murder, involuntary manslaughter and robbery.

Williams faces charges of “using a firearm in connection with a crime of violence” and drug possession with intent to distribute in U.S. District Court — Southern District of Ohio (Cincinnati).

Court documents indicated Hall and three of the suspects (Terry, Noe and Ruffner) allegedly rode in a car together to meet someone at the Brownberry Apartments parking lot. Soon after the four arrived, the person they were to meet — allegedly Williams — pulled up in a car, and shortly after that is when gunfire was heard.

Although court documents indicate Terry, Noe or Ruffner did not purposely kill Hall, it alleges that if they had not taken part in initiating a robbery, the alleged murder would not have occurred.

Williams is suspected of directly causing Hall’s death.

Court appearances pending for three other suspects

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

