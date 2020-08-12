KAMP Dovetail 6th Krusade event will be virtual

Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH), a non-profit organization that provides leisure-time activities for children with disabilities, will hold its sixth annual KAMP Dovetail Krusade fundraiser on Sept. 12, SATH Executive Director Linda Allen told The Times-Gazette. Allen also invited the public to attend an auction, which will feature autographed sports memorabilia, at Snow Hill Country Club on Monday, Aug. 24.

KAMP Dovetail Krusade

The KAMP Dovetail Krusade will be held virtually beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. The drawing will be live-streamed and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/RN_MyLkPRk4 on the day of the event.

“Cash prizes totaling over $13,000 will be awarded during the evening, including the grand prize of $8,000. The first and every 10th ticket drawn will win $100, the 296th ticket will win $250, the 297th ticket wins $500, the 298th ticket wins $750, the 299th ticket wins $1,000, and the 300th ticket $8,000,” Allen said in news release. “Tickets are $100 each and only 300 tickets will be sold. We will be calling and notifying winners during the event.”

If the organization is able to sell all 300 tickets, Allen said the fundraiser could generate around $17,000, which SATH will use to fund scholarships for campers and to cover the costs of running the camp and the organization.

“Each year we have a lot of children who can’t afford the registration fee. We always like to make sure we have funds available, so if those children call in to register and ask if we have scholarships, we can give them a scholarship,” Allen said. “A lot of our money before camp goes to scholarships, then, of course, the week of camp we have lots of expenses — food, insurance, recreational supplies, medical supplies.”

If SATH sells fewer than 300 tickets, Allen said prizes for the event will remain the same, and the organization will incur the loss.

According to Allen, more than 325 children from Highland County and nearby counties attend KAMP Dovetail.

Though SATH typically holds one fundraiser each month, Allen speculated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the KAMP Dovetail Krusade event may be the organization’s biggest fundraiser this year.

“The celebrity golf tournament is usually our biggest fundraiser of the year, but with COVID, I’m not sure. This year our biggest fundraiser may be the Krusade,” Allen said. “I haven’t been able to have any other fundraisers, and we haven’t been able to do any soliciting for grants because we didn’t have KAMP this summer because of COVID. We have operational expenses for the organization, so it’s really been a struggle. This fundraiser will really help let us and our campers know that KAMP is set for next year, and that’s what we really need.”

SATH cancelled KAMP for the first time in 39 years this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SATH is selling KAMP Dovetail quarantine T-shirts for $15 each, or $20 with shipping.

To purchase shirts or KAMP Dovetail Krusade tickets, call Allen at 937-366-6657, or mail a check payable to the KAMP Dovetail Krusade to 5350 W. New Market Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

For more information, visit www.kampdovetail.com.

SATH Celebrity Golf Benefit

Allen added that there are still spots available for the 28th annual SATH Celebrity Golf Benefit, which will be held at the Snow Hill Country Club, located at 11093 S.R. 73 in New Vienna, on Monday, Aug. 24.

SATH will also host an auction at Snow Hill on Aug. 24, which will feature sports memorabilia, including a football signed by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The auction is open to the public, and Allen said social distancing guidelines will be observed.

The tournament will consist of 20 foursomes and one celebrity on each team. The cost is $200 per player or $800 per team. Individual and team sponsors are welcome. Hole sponsors are $100 each and the sponsor is given a sign autographed by each celebrity after the event.

The tournament was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For information contact Allen at 937-366-6657

or Snow Hill at 937-987-2491.

In a scene from a past KAMP Dovetail camp week, Mercy Ramsey gives a young camper a double high five. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_f-kamp-high-five.jpg In a scene from a past KAMP Dovetail camp week, Mercy Ramsey gives a young camper a double high five. Times-Gazette file photo

Spots still available for SATH golf benefit