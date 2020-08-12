2nd Highland County COVID-19 death reported

Highland County has recorded its second death due to COVID-19, the Highland County Health Department said Wednesday in a news release.

“It is with sadness that Highland County reports its second COVID-19 Coronavirus death,” the news release said. “The deceased individual was a male in his 70s, and passed away at the hospital.

“The Highland County Health Department urges our community, our family, and our friends to support public health recommendations. This includes wearing facial coverings, physical distancing, avoiding crowded areas, and frequent hand washing. Please respect this family’s privacy as they mourn the loss of a loved one.”

The news release said no additional information about the victim is being made available at this time.

