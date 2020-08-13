Farm Science Review goes virtual for 2020

As we continue to transition into new territory with how COVID-19 impacts our fall plans, it is important to keep an open mind for new opportunities. This year the annual Farm Science Review (FSR) will be held virtually Sept. 22-24. While this will be the first year in its 60-year history that FSR will not be held in-person, think of this as an opportunity to learn in a new way.

The 2020 FSR will be free to attend. The program will include a variety of live-streamed presentations, virtual field walks, immersive field demonstrations, and prerecorded videos. Participants who want to view the show can register in advance to view programming through Zoom or watch the programs at a later date through an extensive online archive.

Topics for talks at FSR this year include the risks of transmitting COVID-19 to your animals, the prospects of U.S. agricultural exports abroad, increasing profits from small grains by planting double crops, climate trends, managing cash flow on the farm, farm stress, and rental rates on agricultural land.

Looking for a job in agriculture? For the second time this year, FSR will include a career fair. Before the Sept. 22 event, which will be from 10 a.m. to noon, anyone can view videos and other content from prospective employers to know what those employers are seeking and schedule live chats with company representatives.

Presentations on raising backyard chickens, starting a flock of sheep, and growing blackberries and other specialty crops could spark some inspiration.

Other major attractions at this year’s show will include online field demonstrations that will show how various types of farm equipment boost the efficiency of fertilizing, harvesting a field, or performing other tasks. Viewers can catch a close-up view of the machinery which, on-site, they’d normally have to see from several yards away.

While FSR may have a new look for 2020, there are still numerous opportunities to learn the latest in agricultural practices and advancements. So, mark your calendar and plan to attend FSR this year from the comfort of your phone, tablet or computer.

In addition to FSR, the Beef and Forage Field Night and the annual Pumpkin Field Day will also be held virtually and can be accessed through online resources in the upcoming weeks.

For more information about OSU Extension programming, contact the OSU Extension Office in Highland County at 937-393-1918.

Unsolicited seeds

collection location

Did you receive unsolicited seeds in the mail? Bring them to the OSU Extension Office for collection. OSU Extension is partnering with the Ohio Department of Agriculture to collect seed packages that were sent to Ohio residents. You may put the seed packets in the dropbox by the OSU Extension door on the second floor of the Highland County Administration Building. For more information, contact Brooke Beam, OSU Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources/community development, via beam.49@osu.edu or 937-393-1918.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.