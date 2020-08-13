Jr. Fair releases more details, 2020 schedule

The Highland County Fair released further updates and a schedule for the event, now planned for Sept. 6-10, in a Thursday news release.

“We all understand that this year has not been normal and we all know that we wanted a fair like normal, but that was not possible,” Highland County Jr. Fair Coordinator Jana Holbrook said in the release. “But we are having a Jr. Fair and kids will get to show. Yes, when you see the schedule it is not the same, but remember kids are going to show and that is what matters. We will make sure everyone has room in the barn to distance.”

The fair was originally scheduled for Sept. 6-12, but Highland County Fairboard President Mark Baldwin said Wednesday that the number of days were reduced because there will be no senior fair events like tractor pulls, demolition derbies, ATV and motocross races, etc.

Following are the changes for this year, according to the news release:

1. Only Jr. Fair livestock shows will be part of the 2020 schedule.

2. No Jr. Fair Building, 4-H booths, FCS, FCCLA, scouts.

3. No premiums will be given to breeding animals, dogs or horses.

4. No beef tie outs.

5. Everyone will stall or pen in the barns.

a. Goats will be in the Sheep Barn, then exhibitors must clean their own pen so they can be disinfected and be ready for sheep to move in.

b. Breeding rabbits will be carry-in only and will house in the Wharton Building until you show.

c. Swine, goats, sheep, horses, rabbits and chickens will be required to clean pens.

6. Grand and reserve overall will be kept on the fairgrounds for the sales.

7. In order to go through the sale you must sell one animal and that animal will go directly to the stockyards after the market shows.

8. All animals are released immediately after shows are complete on the back side of the barns (some shows will still be going on when you are leaving and no trailers can be between barns and show rings.

9. Swine exhibitors must sell one pig to the stockyards, but have the option of taking the second pig home (if you only bring one pig that pig must go to the stockyards).

10. Sheep and goats will be using the scrapie tag as the identification for the fair.

11. Beef and Swine can pick up two tags on the following days in the Jr. Fair Board Office. If you do not pick up tags animals will be tagged before crossing scales. The fair strongly suggests that you pick up your two tags before the fair.

a. Monday, Aug, 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

b. Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

c. Monday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sales

1. There will be market livestock sales.

2. Buyers will be able to come to the sales.

3. Grand and reserve overall must sell and go straight to slaughter.

4. Kids will go through the ring without animals except for the grand and reserve overall.

5. The buy back will go directly to the child.

6. The fair will be selling the animals by the head and not by the pound (premium sale).

Passes

* $20 season (pass for the week)

* $10 Jr. Fair (pass for the week)

Kids age 7 and under are free.

* There will be no single day admissions.

FAIR SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 4

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Pen set up

Saturday, Sept. 5

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Goat arrival/weigh-in (stalling in sheep barn)

Noon to 7 p.m. — Market skillathons Big Show Arena (beef, sheep, goats, swine, rabbit, chickens)

5 to 9 p.m. — Hog arrival/weigh-in

5 to 9 p.m. — Market rabbit arrival/weigh-in

Sunday, Sept. 6

11:30 a.m. — Queen/King Contest (building to be announced)

1:30 p.m. — Goat showmanship, county bred and born market boer goat show, pygmy, harness goat show (Multipurpose Arena — Pygmy and harness goats released immediately following show back side of barn only)

1:30 p.m. — Breeding rabbit show (carry-in and take to Wharton Building)

2 to 6 p.m. — Horse arrival

6 to 8 p.m. — Horse skillathon

5 p.m. — Swine showmanship

5 to 9 p.m. — Dairy arrival (back side of Dairy Barn only)

Monday, Sept. 7

8:30 a.m. — Breeding goat show, market goat show (released immediately following show back side of barn — unless selling through sale, then stockyards will load out)

9 a.m. — Rabbit showmanship/market rabbit show (released immediately following show — unless selling through sale, then buyer will load out)

9 a.m. — Horse show

1 p.m. — Market barrow show (released immediately following show — unless selling through sale or selling both barrows, then stockyards will load out)

4 to 6 p.m. — Sheep arrival/weigh-in (back side of barn only. Do not drive up between barns)

5 to 8 p.m. — Chicken arrival/weigh-in

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — beef arrival/weigh-in

Tuesday, Sept. 8

8:30 a.m. — Poultry showmanship, exhibition show and market poultry show (released immediately following show — unless selling thru sale, then buyer will load out)

9:30 a.m. — Dairy show (released immediately following show back side of barn only)

10 a.m. — Sheep Showmanship (Multipurpose Arena)

10 a.m. — Horse extreme trail

2 p.m. — Beef showmanship and county bred and born feeder calves and market beef show

5 p.m. — High Points horse show

Wednesday, Sept. 9

9 a.m. — Dog obedience show, rally, showmanship and You and Your Dog (Multipurpose Building)

9 a.m. — Ranch horse/roping/gymkhana and fun show (released immediately following show)

Noon — Poultry meat pen/single fryer rabbit sale

Noon — Jr. Fair sheep show (released immediately following show back side of barn only — unless selling through sale then stockyards will load out)

4 p.m. — Jr. Fair Beef Show (released immediately following show — unless selling through sale, then stockyards will load out)

Thursday, Sept. 10

4 p.m. — Dairy, goats, steers, feeders, lambs and hogs sales

Kids work with their animals during the 2019 Highland County Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Fair-pic.jpg Kids work with their animals during the 2019 Highland County Fair. Times-Gazette file photo

Holbrook: ‘Not the same, but kids are going to show’