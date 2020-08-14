Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

SR 72 resurfacing – SR 72 has been reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between U.S. Route 62 and the Clinton County line starting Monday, Aug. 10. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

SR 41 culvert replacement – SR 41 between Sinking Spring Road and Pin Hook Road has been reduced to one lane as needed. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, with impacts expected to be minimal. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

Highland County road guardrail replacement – Project to replace guardrail on various county roads throughout Highland County. Traffic on affected roads will be reduced to one lane as needed, with traffic maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

Submitted by Ohio Department of Transportation.