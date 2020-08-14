Two New Vienna women charged with selling opioid

WILMINGTON — Two New Vienna women have each been indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking in oxycodone.

Oxycodone is a semi-synthetic opioid drug prescribed for pain, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) website.

The defendants are Tracy N. Lopez, 47, and Paulette N. Norris, 24. The same New Vienna address is listed for both defendants.

The alleged opioid selling occurred in Clinton County in the Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020 time period, according to the indictment.

The offense is classified a fourth-degree felony.

A Clinton County grand jury also indicted Nicole M. Lucas, 42, of Blanchester, on four charges. Those charges are aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine (F2), aggravated possession of meth (F2), trafficking in Buprenorphine (F5), and illegal conveyance of Buprenorphine onto the grounds of the Clinton County Jail (F3).

The alleged trafficking and possessing of meth reportedly occurred in Clinton County on May 1, 2020.

The other two charges, which involve Buprenorphine, are alleged to have occurred on Nov. 26, 2019. Buprenorphine is used to treat opioid addiction.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Lopez https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_lopez_1_p.jpg Lopez Lucas https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_lucas_1_p.jpg Lucas Norris https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_norris_1_p.jpg Norris