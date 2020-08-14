Land bank makes first two transactions

The Highland County Land Revitalization Corporation (land bank) made its first two transactions recently on a couple pieces of property in the Rocky Fork Lake area. One is on Dundee Drive where James and Wanda Williams plan to develop the property, and the other is on Venetian Way where Frank Eicher plans to build a pole barn with a living quarters for camping with plans to make a more permanent home when he retires. Pictured (from left) are Mark Current with Highland County Community Action, James Williams, Wanda Williams, Frank Eicher, and Highland County Land Bank Vice President Charlie Guarino.

