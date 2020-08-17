Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Aug. 13
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
James Bolin, 77, of Hillsboro, was cited for improper backing.
Alex Nichols, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Morris, 32, of Chesire, was arrested on three counts of child endangering.
Heather Trivett, 29, of Portsmouth, was arrested for failure to appear.
Tonya Ballinger, 51, of Chillicothe, was arrested for menacing and obstruction.
Aug. 14
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jeska Shaffer, 47, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.
Christopher Sanfrey, 29, of Wilmington, was arrested for failure to appear.
Joseph Potts-Harperee, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs.
Aug. 15
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Donald Brake, 28, of Dayton, was cited for OVI, driving under suspension and impeding traffic.