Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Bolin, 77, of Hillsboro, was cited for improper backing.

Alex Nichols, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Morris, 32, of Chesire, was arrested on three counts of child endangering.

Heather Trivett, 29, of Portsmouth, was arrested for failure to appear.

Tonya Ballinger, 51, of Chillicothe, was arrested for menacing and obstruction.

Aug. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeska Shaffer, 47, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Christopher Sanfrey, 29, of Wilmington, was arrested for failure to appear.

Joseph Potts-Harperee, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs.

Aug. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Donald Brake, 28, of Dayton, was cited for OVI, driving under suspension and impeding traffic.