This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Sugar, a 1-year-old who’s as sweet as soda pop. At around 14 pounds, Sugar is a “Goldilocks” girl — not too big, not too small, not too noisy, not too shy. An owner-surrendered pup, she’s friendly and comfortable with people and very excited about finding her new family. To meet Sugar or any of the dogs currently at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

