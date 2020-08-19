Fun dairy recipes for the family

Most Americans need at least three servings of dairy each day. Milk, yogurt and cheese provide calcium needed to grow strong bones. Most dairy products are fortified with vitamin D which helps the body absorb calcium. Calcium in dairy has been implicated in the prevention of osteoporosis, hypertension, colon cancer, obesity and kidney stones. Below are some fun dairy recipes that you can make with your family.

Nice Cream

Ingredients

4 ripe bananas

1/2 cup low fat milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract (regular or imitation)

Instructions

1. Before you begin, wash your hands, surfaces and utensils.

2. Peel and chop bananas into thick (1 inch) slices.

3. Lay banana slices in a single layer on baking sheet or plate lined with tin foil or waxed paper. Put banana slices in the

freezer for one to two hours.

4. Combine bananas, milk and vanilla extract in the bowl of a blender. Blend until smooth, scraping down the sides of the blender and adding more milk as needed until you reach the desired consistency.

5. Transfer banana mixture to a covered container and freeze for 30 minutes before serving.

6. Spoon into a bowl and add fresh fruit or other favorite toppings.

Pudding in a Bag

Ingredients

1/2 cup low-fat granola

3 medium bananas

1/2 cup applesauce, unsweetened

1/2 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt

Instructions

1. Before you begin, wash your hands, surfaces and utensils.

2. Peel bananas and use your fingers to break them up into a large zip-close bag.

3. Measure and add applesauce and yogurt to the bag.

4. Close the bag again, pressing out any extra air before sealing.

5. Use your fingers to squish and mash the ingredients together until they are well blended.

6. Chill the pudding in a sealed bag inside the refrigerator until ready to serve.

7. Spoon into bowl and top with granola (granola recipe can be found at celebratemyplate.org).

Leeanna McKamey is the SNAP-Ed program assistant for the Highland County OSU Extension Office.