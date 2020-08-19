This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Curtis, a young, curious mixed-breed fellow who enjoys making friends. Curtis is extremely gentle when accepting treats. Though Curtis still pulls a bit on the leash, the Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound speculate that all the 1-year-old needs to improve is love. Curtis is neutered and weighs around 50 pounds. To meet Curtis, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Curtis, a young, curious mixed-breed fellow who enjoys making friends. Curtis is extremely gentle when accepting treats. Though Curtis still pulls a bit on the leash, the Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound speculate that all the 1-year-old needs to improve is love. Curtis is neutered and weighs around 50 pounds. To meet Curtis, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_curtis-dp.jpg This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Curtis, a young, curious mixed-breed fellow who enjoys making friends. Curtis is extremely gentle when accepting treats. Though Curtis still pulls a bit on the leash, the Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound speculate that all the 1-year-old needs to improve is love. Curtis is neutered and weighs around 50 pounds. To meet Curtis, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. Submitted photo