Wanted: Reader memories of ‘The Uncle Al Show’

The Times-Gazette is seeking reader’s memories of “The Uncle Al Show” in memory of Wanda “Captain Windy” Lewis, the show’s co-host, who passed away Monday at the age of 94.

Did you grow up watching ‘The Uncle Al Show’? Did you appear on the show?

Your memories may take a paragraph or several paragraphs to tell — there are no minimum or maximum limitations.

Those with questions are welcome to reach out to Times-Gazette Editor Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522. Send submissions to htginfo@aimmediamidwest.com or to The Times-Gazette page on Facebook.

Please include your name and hometown, and state if outside Ohio, as well as a phone number. You may also include your age, though it’s optional. Submissions will be published in print editions of The Times-Gazette as well as online, but phone numbers will not be published and will only be used if we have any follow-up questions.

Lewis co-hosted ‘The Uncle Al Show’ with her husband, Al “Uncle Al” Lewis, who preceded her in death in February 2009 at the age of 84.

While at WCPO from 1949 to 1989, Wanda Lewis spent 35 years working with her husband on “The Uncle Al Show,” which entertained and featured thousands of children in the Cincinnati area.

Wanda Lewis also made appearances on the “Paul Dixon Show” and the “Movie Matinee Show.” In 2004, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences inducted Wanda and Al into its “Silver Circle” Hall of Fame for their work.

Wanda and her husband retired to their home in Hillsboro in 1985.