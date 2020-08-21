In the kitchen with Sharon this weekend I was in a cooking and baking kind of mood. I started off making bread, then I decided to make cherry pie, and after that I made a meatloaf and wrapped it in bacon. Plus I made a pan of sloppy joes. I must say it was very good.

I love meals like this as it is good for a couple of days. Warm up the meatloaf the next day, put potatoes in the microwave for a good baked potato, make a salad and you are set. Or you can make meatloaf sandwiches. I love the meatloaf sandwich myself. I can eat a meatloaf sandwich for breakfast.

To make this meatloaf I use a big bowl and add about two to three pounds of ground beef, depending on how big you want your meatloaf to be. Beat up two eggs and add to the mixture, add a cup of bread crumbs , one-half cup of ketchup, mix well, and take out of the bowl and put in a baking dish. I use my 9-inch by 13-inch baking pan. Shape into an oblong size, pat the top down, put some ketchup on the top and sprinkle pepper all over. Then sprinkle brown sugar all over the top.

Cut onion into rings and bell peppers in strips. I use red, yellow and green. Whatever you have will owrk. Lay it on top of the meatloaf. I then take strips of bacon and lay on the top. Cover in aluminum foil for a half hour then take it off so the bacon will get crisp for another half hour or so.

It is delious.

I hope you enjoy this tasty meatloaf wrapped in bacon. If you have a favorite recipe, please email it to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Have great week!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.