Local men sentenced to 57 months total in prison

A Hillsboro and a Greenfield man received prison terms of 30 and 27 months, respectively, following sentencing Thursday in Highland County Court of Common Pleas.

Christopher A. Burns, 36, Hillsboro, was convicted on twin fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, and a third count of trafficking in heroine, a fifth-degree felony.

According to the court’s bill of particulars, Burns’ conviction stemmed from an original eight-count indictment charging that on March 2 and March 18, 2020, confidential informants led investigators to file formal charges that Burns trafficked in methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana.

Judge Rocky Coss sentenced Burns to a total of 30 months imprisonment with 66 days credit for time served, in addition to ordering payment of $130 in restitution to the Highland County Drug Task Force.

Sean M. Gillaspie, 32, Greenfield, was sentenced to a total of 27 months in prison on two different cases before the court.

In the first case, he was convicted of aggravated possession of methamphetamine and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies.

For those charges, he was sentenced to nine months on each count, to be served consecutively for a total of 18 months, and was given credit for 154 days already served.

Gillaspie’s other case to come before the court, a fourth-degree felony of failure to appear, carried with it an additional nine months in prison, to be served consecutively with the 18 months already imposed, with zero days credit for time served.

Also sentenced Thursday were:

Daniel Breakfield Jr., 44, Greenfield, who was granted entry into the New Way to Recovery Court Docket following a fifth-degree felony conviction for aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Samuel R. McLees, 32, Leesburg, was sentenced to three years community control after being convicted of a fifth-degree felony charge of drug possession. He was also ordered to successfully complete a substance abuse treatment program and aftercare, in addition to serving 20 days in the Highland County Jail.

Brian A. Patrick, 34, Greenfield, received three years community control after his conviction on a pair of third-degree felony charges for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school. He was also ordered to successfully complete the STAR (Substance Abuse Treatment and Reentry) program and aftercare, and is to remain in jail until he is conveyed to STAR on Sept. 2, 2020.

Lacey L. Hensley, 25, Sardinia, received three years community control after being convicted of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. She was ordered to complete the substance use disorder treatment plan through Brightview Health.

Joseph G. Leeth, 25, Lucasville, received three years community control for his conviction on aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was ordered to successfully complete The Recovery Council residential treatment program and recommended aftercare.

Jesse M. Binegar, 38, Bainbridge, was sentenced to three years community control following his conviction on a fifth-degree felony charge of aggravated possession of drugs. He was ordered to successfully complete the STAR program and after care, and to remain in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571

Burns https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Christopher-Burns.jpg Burns Gillaspie https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Sean-Gillespie.jpg Gillaspie

Community control for others sentenced Thursday