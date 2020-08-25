Five will vie for fair titles

Four girls and one boy will vie for the titles of queen and king, respectively, when the 2020 Highland County Jr. Fair King and Queen Contest is held Sunday, Sept. 6 at the fairgrounds in Hillsboro.

The contest will be held at 11:30 a.m. at a location that has not yet been announced.

The queen candidates are Catherine Knope, Jennifer Knope, Sara Newsome and Rachel Rudy.

The lone king candidate is Ethan Cummings.

Following is short bio on each of the candidates as provided by the Highland County OSU Extension Office:

* Catherine Knope is 16 years old and a junior at Lynchburg-Clay High School. She has been in 4-H for seven years and is happy representing the Lynchburg Guys and Gals 4-H Club. She enjoys sports, cooking and baking, and hanging out with friends and family.

* Jennifer Knope is the daughter of Staci and Andy Knope. She has been in 4-H for seven years and Junior Leaders for two years. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, along with showing and participating in fair activities. She has lived in Lynchburg and attended Lynchburg-Clay High School her entire school career.

* Sara Newsome is representing Highland County Junior Leadership in the royalty contest. She is active in Hillsboro High School Student Council, varsity tennis, robotics, and a variety of local and state 4-H groups. She said she, “Would like to be fair queen to inspire a new group of 4-hers to work hard and dream big, the way many of the past queens have inspired me.“

* Rachel Rudy is representing the Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs 4-H Club. She is 16 years old and attends Whiteoak High School. She is an active member of the Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs 4-H Club, Whiteoak FFA and Highland County Junior Leadership.

* Ethan Cummings is an active member of Mowrystown FFA, Premier Showmen 4-H Club, and said he is proud to represent Highland County Junior Leadership in the royalty contest. “I want to become the 2020 fair king because I want to represent our beloved fair and follow in my brother Logan Cummings’ footsteps who was crowned the 2018 fair king,” he said.

C. Knope https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Catherine-Knope.jpg C. Knope J. Knope https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Jenny-Knope.jpg J. Knope Newsome https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Sara-Newsome.jpg Newsome Rudy https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Rachel-Rudy-.jpg Rudy Cummings https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Ethan-Cummings.jpg Cummings

King and queen contests will be held Sunday, Sept. 6