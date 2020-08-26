Drive-thru annual meeting at Good News

The Highland County Farm Bureau and the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District will host a unique drive-thru annual meeting at the Good News Gathering parking lot in Hillsboro from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Farm Bureau ballot will be offered to members to vote for local, state and national proposed policies, and Highland County board trustees and delegates for the 2021 state meeting. The Highland Soil and Water Conservation District’s ballot allows for landowners to cast their vote to elect two supervisors that will serve a three-year term to manage the conservation of soil, water and other natural resources throughout Highland County.

Attendees will also be able to pre-order fish from Jones Fish Hatcheries and have their fish delivered to the meeting. The fish are intended to stock farm ponds. Available fish include: Fathead minnows, golden shiners, triploid grass carp, largemouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill sunfish, redear sunfish, hybrid bluegill, and mosquitofish.

For more information about ordering fish or the event, contact the Highland Soil and Water Conservation at 937-393-1922 ext. 3 or the Highland County Farm Bureau at 937-378-2212.

Another upcoming event to keep on your calendar is the Farm Science Review. This year the annual agricultural trade and educational show will be going digital. For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.

By Leanna McKamey

Nutrition and you — melons

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Did you know that melons are in the same gourd family as squashes and cucumbers? The difference is in the way they are used. Melons are considered a fruit because of their sweet flavor, while squashes are considered a savory vegetable. Countless varieties of melons exist, with cantaloupe, honeydew and watermelon being the most common. Melons make the perfect snack or dessert because of their sweet and juicy flavor.

SHOP SMART

Melons are available year-round in most grocery stores, but are in season in Ohio from July until September. When shopping for melons, choose regularly shaped fruit — round, oval or oblong — that is free of cracks, soft spots or dark bruises. Although it is not always possible to tell if a melon is ripe, two clues are a slight softness to the rind, and a full, fruity fragrance. Melons may become softer if left to ripen, but will not become sweeter once picked.

EAT HEALTHY

Melons are:

A good source of Vitamin A (cantaloupe);

• A good source of Vitamin C;

• A good source of potassium;

• Cholesterol free;

• Low in sodium, fat and calories.

KEEP IT SAFE

These food safety tips will help protect you and your family:

• Wash hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap before and after preparing food.

• Store uncut melons at room temperature for up to three days if they need to ripen.

• Scrub and rinse melons thoroughly under cool, running water before peeling or cutting.

• Cut up only as much as you plan to eat.

• Cover the cut end of any leftover melon and store in the refrigerator.

• Cut off and discard one-quarter inch of the cut end of the melon before using.

Icy Fruit Pops

Serves 4

2 cups strawberries or 3 cups chopped kiwi fruit or 3 cups chopped cantaloupe

1 cup 100 percent orange juice

4 Seven-ounce paper cups

4 craft sticks or plastic spoons

Directions

1. Place fruit and orange juice in a blender container. Put lid on tightly. Blend until smooth.

2. Pour mixture into four paper cups. Place cups in freezer until partially frozen, about one hour.

3. Place craft sticks or plastic spoons in center of cups. Place in the freezer for three hours or until firm. To serve, peel away paper cup or run paper cup under warm water to loosen the fruit pop.

Leeanna McKamey is the SNAP-Ed program assistant for the Highland County OSU Extension Office.