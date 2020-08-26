No injuries in three-car crash Wednesday

Following too close was the cause of a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Route 50, about one-half mile west of Spickard Road between Fairview and Allensburg. Trooper Kyle Prose of the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post told The Times-Gazette that the drivers of a white Buick Lacrosse and a black Mercury Sable were stopped behind a school bus when the driver of a gray Honda Civic rear-ended the Mercury. The trooper said the collision set off a chain reaction where the Mercury impacted the rear of the Buick. All three cars sustained moderate damage, and the drivers and passengers were examined at the scene by paramedics from the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District. Prose said the occupants of all three cars refused transport to the hospital, and encouraged all motorists to “put more distance between you and the car in front of you, so that when they hit their brakes, you have more distance to stop safely.”

