Fair live auctions cancelled

There will be no live auctions at the fair this year, the Highland County Jr. Fair Sales Committee announced Thursday in a news release.

Instead, there will be modified fair sales with donation sale sheets placed in the Wharton Building from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 where buyers can note how much they would like to donate to all eligible exhibitors.

“Eligible exhibitors are any members who participate in the Jr. Fair shows and consigns an animal to the stockyard through the sale committee, the news release said. “… Junior Fair supporters may come to the fairground any time throughout the day Thursday to place donations on any of the exhibitor sheets. Supporters will need a registered buyer’s number in order to enter the building. Donation forms will also be mailed to all previous buyers along with a list of exhibitors. Supporters can mail, email or call with their donations if they choose not to come to the fairgrounds on Thursday, Sept. 10.”

Donations will be accepted from supporters through Sept. 18.

Libby McNeal, a sales committee member, said there will be tables set up in the Wharton Building with papers laid out in alphabetical order listing all the exhibitors. She said the information will include the exhibitor’s name, parents’ name, 4-H club and a photo of their project if they choose.

Buyers will be able to mark the name of each exhibitor they want to support, along with their buyer’s number and the amount they want to donate.

She said fair passes are being sent out to all 800 buyers the sales committee has in its system, and that anyone who does not have a buyers number can call 937-402-3131 to receive one.

“The Highland County Jr. Fair Sale Committee has been working in collaboration with the Highland County Health Department, the Senior Fair Board, Junior Fair Board, and the Ohio Department of Health’s Director’s Order to devise a modified Jr. Fair Sale for 2020. Highland County is known for very successful Jr. Fair Sales, thanks to the continued support of the sale buyers,” the news release said. “After much consideration, the sales committee decided the safest way to protect the buyer and the community in 2020 is to discontinue the live auction for this year only.

“The Junior Fair exhibitors are still able to exhibit their animals and have worked hard on their projects this year; therefore, the sale committee proposed a modified Jr. Fair Sale for members to complete their projects.”

McNeal said fair officials will be working in shifts watching the Wharton Building on Sept. 10.

“That way we can make sure only so many people are in the building at any one time, and we will be social distancing as well,” McNeal said.

For more information on the 2020 Highland County Jr. Fair Livestock Sale, or to request a buyer number and donation form, contact the sale committee at highlandcofairsale@gmail.com.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scenes like this one of Caden Hess selling his Grand Champion Market Steer a year ago will be missing at the Highland County Fair this year due to the elimination of live auctions. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Steers_GrandChamp.jpg Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scenes like this one of Caden Hess selling his Grand Champion Market Steer a year ago will be missing at the Highland County Fair this year due to the elimination of live auctions. Times-Gazette file photo

Sales committee will have donation sale sheet for exhibitors