One big snake, and a dusk-to-dawn Ape-a-thon

Editor’s note—We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1910, The Hillsboro Dispatch reported over 6,000 people attended the Stroup family reunion held in Dodsonville, and that then-Ohio Governor Harmon honored the invitation he received and spoke during the festivities.

A streetcar strike in Columbus threatened to de-rail the Ohio State Fair, which was set to run Sept. 5-9, and the paper reported that dozens of Highland County citizens were undecided at whether to make the trip to the capital city.

For those wanting the thrills of the state fair close to home, Kennedy’s Big Fair of 1910 was coming to Sardinia, with bigger events, bigger specialties, bigger everything! Horse races daily Sept. 6-9, in addition to performances by the Georgetown Band and The Ladies Band of Hillsboro.

Entertainment continued to abound as the Hillsboro Big Show circus was set to start on Sept. 11, with three big rings and two mammoth stages. Don’t miss the Grand Free Street Parade every day at 10 a.m. through the streets of downtown Hillsboro.

The paper lamented that that Highland County Common Pleas Court “was grinding out divorce cases as fast as they were presented for trial.” In the past week, six wedded couples were granted divorces with two more pending.

Billy Hancock, who was employed at the Smith residence on East Main St., reportedly killed a three-and-a-half foot long copperhead snake in the Smiths’ garden last Friday.

For a great shave and a haircut, gentlemen were recommended to see James Taylor of Dodsonville, who was employed at the third chair in Kier’s barbershop.

In Lynchburg news, Mrs. C.A. Puckett wrote that Gus Bering, along with Misses Lillian Chaney, Cleo Woodrow and Frances McLean, took the ladies in his new car to Serpent Mound Sunday, and J.W. Duncanson, V.C. Duncanson and Dr. W.H. McAdow left Monday for a camping trip to Coal Spring and Mineral Springs in Adams County.

From Roush Crossing, Tida Roush updated her readers that C.C. Roebuck and his wife from Middletown came down last week to look after the interests of his Highland County farm, and John Bennington is almost through with the remodeling he was doing on his house.

In the Hillsboro market, corn was selling for 50 cents a bushel, wheat for 90 cents a bushel, butter for 19 cents a pound and eggs for 11 cents a dozen.

This week in 1946, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that several Hillsboro residents had filed a petition against city council and the mayor for firing up and burning at the city dump on E. Main St. One-hundred seventeen residents protested the excessive smoke in their part of town.

Norman Chaney announced the opening of the Chaney Coal Co. on North West St. at the property that had been used by the Lynch Coal Company.

Schoolteacher Violet Morgan was the speaker at Tuesday’s luncheon meeting of the Greenfield Rotary Club. She spoke on her forthcoming book “Folklore of Highland County,” which was set for publication the following month.

Joanne Ford, the daughter of the Highland County farm agent, returned from her second trip to the American Youth Foundation Camp. She was a scholarship winner and attendee in 1944.

At Steen’s IGA at 144 S. High St., Royal Guest coffee in the one-pound can was 29 cents, Sunshine Hi-Ho crackers were 19 cents for the one-pound box, IGA pork & beans were 16 cents in the 12-ounce can, and White Monday bleach was a dime for a quart bottle.

Hillsboro High School freshman Betty June Stanforth won a $25 war bond as first prize in a polio essay contest conducted by the Highland County Chapter of the Infantile Paralysis Foundation.

It was a new school year, and Conway-Ogden Shoe Co. on E. Main St. in Hillsboro told parents their children deserved the best when it came to new shoes. Due to post-war shortages, their stocks were not quite complete yet but they said they had what the kids needed for school.

The Pure Oil Service Station in Hillsboro advertised Anco windshield wiper blades for 50 cents installed, replacement light bulbs installed for a dime, and mufflers for $3.95 and up. Telephone 69 or stop in on E. Main St.

The Chillicothe Army Recruiting Station announced that three teens had enlisted in the post-war army. James Wilson of Hillsboro, and Charles Sheffield and Harry Shriver, both of Winchester, were all 18 years old.

This week in 1973, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that steel beams were being erected at the construction site for the new McClain High School gymnasium. It was hoped the new gym would be ready for use in the 1974-75 school year.

The Ohio Wool Growers Assn. awarded Joe Brammer, the son of Dr. and Mrs. James Brammer, the state sheep award at the Ohio State Fair. The award included a trip to the National 4-H Congress in Chicago the following November.

Four generations of the late Frank and Mary Countryman gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Countryman in Bainbridge for the annual family reunion. Descendants included nine children, 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

At Bob’s IGA, located at Fourth and LaFayette Sts., the five-pound bag of Robin Hood flour was 55 cents, Pillsbury cake mixes were sale priced at four boxes for $1 and Punch laundry detergent was 49 cents for a 49-ounce box.

It was giant dusk-to-dawn “Ape-a-thon” at Chakeres Drive-In on Route 22 West in Washington Court House. During the Saturday night/Sunday morning showing, the theater showed all five “Planet of the Apes” movies back-to-back.

Meanwhile, the Ranch Drive-In on Centerfield Pike just off S.R. 28 outside Greenfield presented “Young Nurses,” followed by “Private Duty Nurses,” and a third exciting bonus flick, “Student Nurses,” all rated R.

Fred Shoemaker celebrated his 98th birthday Thursday at the residence he shared with his daughter on Dickey Ave. in Greenfield. He was born in Nipgen in Ross County on Aug. 30, 1875.

This week in 1996, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette featured a photo of a building teardown that had gone awry. The razing of the former Fairley Hardware building caused some damage to adjacent structures and businesses.

Hillsboro Mayor Sandy Harsha signed a proclamation declaring Aug. 26, 1996 as “Women’s Equality Day,” in commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Due to extensive fire damage, all scheduled meetings and reservations at the Highland South Restaurant had been canceled. A grand reopening celebration was planned for a later date.

Hillsboro High School graduate Phillip Vergamini had been promoted to Sgt. First Class. The 1980 HHS grad, a veteran of the Gulf War, was going to be transferred to Ft. Hood, Texas in November.

The football season was set to start on Aug. 30, with the Hillsboro Indians on the road to Bainbridge to tangle with the Bearcats. Featured was an action shot of Hillsboro kicker Rusty Herdman having his field goal try blocked by a Northridge defender during the annual Fish Fry scrimmage game.

Thirteen young women were competing for the title of Highland County Jr. Fair Queen. Amanda Anderson, Brooke Hazelbaker, Linsey Griffith, Jamie Sponcil, Jamie May, Jeannie McKeehan, Lora West, Christina Norris, Jodi Wilkin, Tiffaney England, Stephanie Foster, Tina Waits and Sara Hopkins had their pictures in a special feature. Sponcil, a 1996 McClain High School graduate, later became the jr. fair queen.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_f-look-back-logo-new-1.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years