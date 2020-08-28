This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Fred is a polite young fella. At 8 months old, Fred is a medium-sized, 55-pound, mixed breed who is looking for new friends and a family. Fred has a short, shiny, low maintenance coat and an inquiring mind to go with his nice manners. To meet Fred or any of the other dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393- 8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

