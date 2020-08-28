Hello! Who wants cheesecake?

In the kitchen with Sharon this week I have Patricia Nichols, a great friend and a great cook. She has the most amazing recipes. I am definitely making this — sugar cookie cherry cheesecake. Yum yum!

It looks easy to make, which is my kind of recipe. I have been fixing a lot of food and sometimes I need something sweet. This is just what I need. Let me know what you think.

For those of you that like to cook and have some of your family’s favorite recipes, please share with us. I am always looking for something different to cook. On the weekends I am in the kitchen stirring up something.

Have a great weekend and please send me your recipes and I will put you In the kitchen with Sharon. Send your recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Sugar cookie cherry cheesecake

Ingredients

Crust

One, one-pound Pillsbury sugar cooked dough

Filling

Four, 8-ounce block of cream cheese, softened

Four eggs

One tablespoon vanilla extract

One cup granulated sugar

Topping

One can cherry pie filling

Directions

Press cookie dough into the bottom of an 8-inch springform pan and bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes until almost done.

Let cool.

Meanwhile, beat cream cheese and sugar.

Add vanilla and one egg at a time, beating well.

Pour into crust.

Lower oven to 325 degrees and bake 75 to 90 minutes until cooked through and browned.

Chill overnight in the fridge and top with canned cherry pie filling.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.