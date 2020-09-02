The show will go on

The 2020 Highland County Fair will be held Sunday, Sept. 6 to Thursday, Sept. 10. On Friday, Sept. 11, community members can enter the fairgrounds for free to purchase fair food and other items from vendors, Highland County Senior Fair Board President Mark Baldwin told The Times-Gazette Wednesday.

“We encourage everybody to come out and support the junior fair kids and all the projects they’ve been working hard on throughout the year,” Baldwin said. “We’re doing the best we can with what we can do. Economically, we’re trying to make it through to continue the fair tradition for years to come.”

Though in late July Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes ordered all county fair boards in Ohio to scale back to junior fair events only, this year’s Highland County fair will still include a queen and king contest, food vendors, clothing boutique vendors, and more.

In order to attend the fair, community members must purchase five-day passes, which will allow them to come and go.

According to an Aug. 13 post to the “Highland County Fair” Facebook page, junior fair passes are $10 each, five-day passes are $20 each, and memberships are $30 each. Children 7 and under are free.

The fair will not offer general admission tickets this year.

Community members will not need a pass to enter the fairgrounds on Friday, but Baldwin said that those who would like to purchase fair food between Sunday and Thursday should purchase a pass.

Instead of live auctions, this year’s fair will feature modified sales. Donation sale sheets will be available in the Wharton Building from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 where buyers can note how much they would like to donate to all eligible exhibitors, according to a news release from the Highland County Jr. Fair Sales Committee.

“Eligible exhibitors are any members who participate in the Jr. Fair shows and consigns an animal to the stockyard through the sale committee,” the news release said. “… Junior Fair supporters may come to the fairground any time throughout the day Thursday to place donations on any of the exhibitor sheets. Supporters will need a registered buyer’s number in order to enter the building. Donation forms will also be mailed to all previous buyers along with a list of exhibitors. Supporters can mail, email or call with their donations if they choose not to come to the fairgrounds on Thursday, Sept. 10.”

Donations will be accepted through Sept. 18.

“We want to thank all the volunteers and all the people who helped put the junior fair on,” Baldwin said. “This is done by volunteers, so whether they’re a big or small volunteer — it takes everybody chipping in to make this happen for our youth.”

Following is an updated schedule for the 2020 Highland County Fair:

Sunday, Sept. 6

11:30 a.m. — Queen and king contest (building TBA)

1:30 p.m. — Goat showmanship; county bred and born market boer goat show; and pygmy, harness goat show in the Multipurpose Arena

1:30 p.m. — Breeding rabbit show

5 p.m. — Swine showmanship

Monday, Sept. 7

8:30 a.m. — Breeding goat show and market goat show

9 a.m. — Rabbit showmanship and market rabbit show

9 a.m. — Horse show

1 p.m. — Market barrow show

Tuesday, Sept. 8

8:30 a.m. — Poultry showmanship, exhibition show, and market poultry show

9:30 a.m. — Dairy show

10 a.m. — Sheep showmanship in the Multipurpose Arena

10 a.m. — Horse extreme trail

2 p.m. — Beef showmanship, county bred and born feeder calves, and market beef show

5 p.m. — High points horse show

Wednesday, Sept. 9

9 a.m. — Dog obedience show, rally, showmanship; You and Your; and dog skillathon in the Multipurpose Building

9 a.m. — Ranch horse/roping/gymkhana and fun show

12 p.m. — Junior fair sheep show

4 p.m. — Junior fair beef show

Thursday, Sept. 10

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. — All sales (write-in donations; no live sale)

12 p.m. — Outstanding market exhibitor awards

Friday, Sept. 11

Food vendors will be at the fairgrounds for community members who would like to purchase fair food. Free admission.

Skillathon winners will be announced during their specific animal shows.

For more information, like or follow the “Highland County Fair” Facebook page, or visit highlandcountyfair.org.

