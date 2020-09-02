Admin Bldg. needs some TLC

Temporary windows were installed Tuesday on the south side of the Highland County Administration Building to stem the problem of water leakage in both the windows and surrounding brick of the building, which was built in 1976.

“Because of the freezing and thawing over the years, there have been four windows removed and the brick replaced,” commission president Jeff Duncan said. “We’ve taken some bids on replacement of all the windows for the building.”

Commission vice president Terry Britton said they received three bids on replacing all 36 windows in the building.

“AC Glass was one bidder, Commercial Glass Systems out of Columbus was another,” Britton said. “Capital Aluminum and Glass out of Bellevue was the third bidder, and at the end of the day, AC Glass came in with the lowest bid at $65,030.”

It was moved and approved to accept the A.C. Glass bid for the window replacement project, with commissioner Gary Abernathy pointing out that roof replacement would need to be the next undertaking due to leakage.

“Looks like the building needs some attention,” Duncan said. “It was also recommended by the brick mason that the building be sealed to help out down the road in preserving the brick, so we’ll be looking at bids for that as well.”

Commissioners also addressed needed landscaping work at the Hi-TEC Center, noting that the last time any major improvement to the grounds was performed was in 2016 when the new Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS), or “skin” as Duncan described it, was installed on the building.

A bid of $2,575 from Brad Roades of Landscapes & Outer Spaces, LLC was submitted and accepted by commissioners.

Britton reminded everyone that the 2020 Census effort was coming to a close on Sept. 30 and said it was “very important to the county for everyone to complete their census form, not just the for county, but for the villages, the city and for everyone.”

Abernathy said that with the census coming to a close, canvassers on the streets could be forced to ask neighbors regarding how many were living in nearby residences and make a best-guess estimate.

“They get to the point where they have to start estimating,” he said. “They have to ask folks about their neighbors, like ‘how many live there, how many are children, how many adults, and they get the best answers they can but they’re not accurate answers — accurate is better.”

In other matters, nine line item budget transfer resolutions were approved, in addition to another resolution that awarded the Petersburg/Overman Road intersection improvement project to The Shelly Company with a bid of $961,673.

Four contracts were approved Wednesday, with two being homeowner written agreements through Highland County Community Action Organization, one a letter of engagement between the commissioners and Bricker & Eckler for tax foreclosure counsel, and another with Kofile for digitization of records for the Highland County Recorder’s office.

Commissioners then went into executive to discuss the possible purchase or sale of property, and to also meet with Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera along with Clemans, Nelson and Associates business management consultants.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Shown, from left, are Highland County commissioners Gary Abernathy, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton at Wednesday’s meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Commish-2-Sep-20.jpg Shown, from left, are Highland County commissioners Gary Abernathy, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton at Wednesday’s meeting. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

