This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Jeeves, a friendly mixed breed fellow with a good attitude and an enthusiasm for life. About 2-3 years old, Jeeves came to the dog pound as a stray. He seems quite comfortable with people and doesn’t seem to have been mistreated. Jeeves weighs about 60 pounds. To meet Jeeves or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393- 8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

