Six to complete drug rehab

Six people convicted on drug, weapons and receiving stolen property charges were each sentenced to three years community control Wednesday in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Additionally, all six were also ordered to complete a drug rehab program, and one received entry into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

Joseph Snyder, 39, Greenfield, was convicted of aggravated possession of methamphetamine and was ordered to successfully complete substance use disorder treatment through Friel & Associates and recommended aftercare.

His application to the drug court was denied.

The bill of particulars in his case stated that he was arrested after a traffic stop on Oct. 19, 2019, when a Greenfield police officer had a residence in the 500 block of North Sixth Street in Greenfield under surveillance for known drug activity.

A truck that Snyder was a passenger in left the residence and after failing to signal a turn onto North Fourth Street, the officer made a traffic stop and later arrested both the driver and Snyder, the bill said.

Kimberly Hickock, 34, Greenfield, was convicted for receiving stolen property in connection with the theft of a tractor on May 3, 2020.

The bill of particulars in her case stated that she admitted that she knew that Roderick Croy Jr. had stolen a John Deere 2640 tractor from Michael Peterson of Ross County, and that she had followed in another vehicle as Croy drove the tractor to a wooded area on Odell Road east of Limes Road.

As part of her sentencing, she was granted admission to the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket, and ordered to pay restitution to Anderson through the Victim Witness Escrow Account beginning on March 1, 2021 in $30 monthly payments.

Jamie Coonrod, 49, Greenfield, was convicted of permitting drug abuse, stemming from two confidential informants who told Greenfield police they bought drugs from another man who was living at a residence at 335 North St. with Coonrod.

The bill of particulars stated that police executed a search warrant on both the home and Coonrod’s downstairs bedroom, where a crystalline substance later determined to be methamphetamine was found along with two weapons.

He was ordered to successfully complete substance use disorder treatment through Friel & Associates and any recommended aftercare.

Jonathan V. Johnson II, 35, Frankfort, was convicted for carrying a concealed weapon and a forfeiture specification, which ordered the .40 calibur Glock 27 he had been carrying to be turned over to the Greenfield Police Department.

The bill of particulars in his case stated that he was observed in possession of a weapon as he walked across the parking lot of the Greenfield Family Dollar store. When confronted by a Greenfield police officer, he was advised that there was not only an active warrant out for him, but that the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office had issued an active felony probation warrant for his arrest as well.

Johnson was taken to the Greenfield Police Department and placed in jail.

As a condition for community control, he was ordered to successfully complete residential treatment at the Rulon Residential Treatment Center in Chillicothe and any recommended aftercare. He was ordered to remain in jail until being transported to the Rulon Center on Sept. 3.

Robert E. Willett II, 31, Greenfield, was convicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and ordered to begin $10 monthly payments starting on Dec. 1, 2020 to the Victim Witness Escrow Account for the Highland County Task Force. He was ordered to successfully complete substance use disorder treatment through Friel & Associates and any recommended aftercare.

According to the bill of particulars, two confidential informants made a drug buy at Willett’s mobile home at 721 Carford Pike in Greenfield and turned over a clear plastic baggie that contained a crystalline substance to Greenfield police, which was later determined to be methamphetamine.

Timothy A. Cowman II, 29, Bainbridge, was convicted on a trafficking in heroin charge, after a confidential informant bought drugs from Cowman at an apartment at 631 South St. in Greenfield, according to the bill of particulars.

He was ordered to be re-evaluated for a residential treatment program for substance use disorder, and to successfully complete it and any recommended aftercare.

Two others that were to be sentenced Wednesday had their cases continued.

Nickolaus K. Garrison, 34, Hillsboro, entered a guilty plea on Aug. 8, 2020 to a charge of aggravated possession of methamphemine; and Michael G. Hall, 40, Latham, pled guilty on July 27, 2020, to a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Court records show that Garrison is scheduled for sentencing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Hall at 1:30 p.m. the same day.

Sentences handed down in Highland Co. Common Pleas Court