You can watch the fair online

The Highland County Fair will be held this coming week. While it may look different than it normally would, there are many Highland County youth who have worked diligently to get their projects ready to exhibit.

The Highland County Extension Office staff would like to wish all exhibitors the best of luck this week.

For those of you who will not be attending the fair due to COVID-19, there are a few ways that you can watch shows remotely.

We will have a special episode of the Southern Ohio Farm Show that is dedicated to the Highland County Fair, which will air Wednesday, Sept. 9. There will be additional video content from Wednesday and Thursday of the fair that will be in the following episode of the Southern Ohio Farm Show on Sept. 16.

The Southern Ohio Farm Show is broadcasted via Facebook, Zoom and local access channels in Adams, Brown, Clermont, and Highland counties. You can view the show every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Additionally, you can watch beef, lamb, goat, hog, dairy, poultry and rabbit showmanship and market shows live via Facebook LIVE videos. Viewers will be able to watch these shows in the designated show area Facebook page, which can be found at the following pages:

· HCF Chicken & Rabbit Show Arena

· HCF Large Show Arena

· HCF Multipurpose Arena

Consult the updated fair schedule to tune into the live Facebook shows. If you are interested in helping run some of the Facebook LIVE videos, volunteers are still needed for certain species events. Contact Halee Allen for more information about volunteering at haleeannphotography@yahoo.com.

For more information about OSU Extension programming, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918 or you can see our staff at the fair this coming week.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.