Civil War vets, record hops and a Vietman display

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1890, the Hillsborough Gazette reported that epidemics such as influenza, were said to arise when the supply of ozone in the air was insufficient. To counteract this, a Dr. Forster of Berlin advocated the artificial supply of ozone to the air of towns and thickly populated districts.

Plowing a field by steam engine had been introduced and was pronounced a success. The paper said that under the new system, it could be done for 40 cents an acre instead of $2 per acre.

To commemorate the 27th anniversary of the Civil War battle of Chickamauga, Isma Troth of Lynchburg encouraged everyone who was enlisted in the 89th Ohio Volunteer Infantry to attend their 14th annual reunion in Goshen on Sept. 18.

In Lynchburg News, W.R. Gaddis returned Saturday from Indian Territory, where he has been for almost three months, J.A. Bering and wife left Monday for Fremont to attend the reunion of the 72nd Ohio Regiment and George Pfister had been unable to be at his harness shop for the past two weeks on account of his army injuries received in the War of the Rebellion.

A grand Sunday School celebration was planned at Mt. Washington, four miles south of Hillsboro, on Sept. 13 in the grove near the church, with good speakers and both vocal and instrumental music being featured.

This week in 1927, the Greenfield Republican reported an attempt had been made by prisoners to saw their way out of jail. A local bridge worker was being held on a charge of providing hack saws to those behind bars.

The first baseman for the Greenfield Athletics, George Cope, was the new traffic cop in town. The village’s police motorcycle had been repaired so “George can give chase to overhaul the speed demons.”

At Caspari’s Greenfield Grocery you could find Styerwalt Royal Gem Flour in the 24-pound bag for 95 cents, Choice coffee in the one-pound bag, freshly ground and roasted behind the counter, for 25 cents, and Post Bran Flakes cereal for 12 cents a box.

Not to be outdone, the Greenfield Kroger had Country Club bread for 6 cents a loaf, Country Club fresh bacon for 25 cents a pound and new EatMore oleomargarine for 19 cents a pound.

H.D. Price Auto Sales advertised prices on reconditioned used cars, like a 1926 Hudson Coach for $750, a ’21 Chevrolet Touring model A for $75 or an 1920 Essex four-door sedan with good rubber for $275.

Showing at the Lyric Theatre was Elinor Glyn’s “It,” starring Clara Bow with Antonio Moreno.

This week in 1960, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro Special Police and Ohio National Guard Company E was sponsoring a teen record hop Saturday night at the armory. Featured from WING Radio in Dayton was Richey and The Ramrods, along with a Dayton 14 Good Guy.

A large number of youths had entered the second annual pig scramble at the Highland County Fair. It was scheduled for Sept. 7 at 9 p.m.

There was a bull on the loose in the Pacific, and the movie was showing at the Colony Theatre in Hillsboro. James Cagney appeared in the starring role of Adm. William “Bull” Halsey Jr. in “The Gallant Hours.” Also showing was Steve Allen, Jayne Meadows and Walter Winchell in “College Confidential,” which featured Conway Twitty singing “College Confidential Ball.”

Used car deals at Jack Matson Chevrolet-Pontiac-Oldsmobile included a ’56 Chevrolet Bel-Air four-door with four on the column for $875, a 1953 Ford half-ton pick up truck for $595, and your choice of a DeSoto, a Ford or a Chevrolet for a low $95.

Fifteen or 20 men were needed to help set up rides at the Highland County Fairgrounds for the upcoming fair.

A Dayton TV station was highlighting the fair with a special that was to air Saturday, Sept. 3. The program would feature Daun Hauke’s sheep projects from Mowrystown, hog projects at Linda Kelley’s farm near Marshall and dairy projects from the farm of Noel Cutright near Sinking Spring. Martha Belleson, Glenna Hastings and Joella Hartman were to be interviewed on their 4-H cooking and sewing projects.

Labor Day bargains at the Hillsboro Kroger included Country Club ice cream for 59 cents a half-gallon, a five-pound bag of Gold Medal flour for 39 cents, and small size Kroger fresh eggs were three dozen for $1.

This week in 1994, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that county schools would be receiving more than $2 million in equity loans. Greenfield Exempted Village Schools received the lion’s share of the funding at nearly $709,000.

The Great Loan Sale was going on at Liberty Savings Bank’s two locations in Hillsboro and Lynchburg. A home equity loan was 6.9 percent fixed for four years.

In the social pages, Danella Purdin and Robert Pettenski tied the knot at Sugartree Ridge Church of Christ. The bride was a 1984 Whiteoak High School graduate. Meanwhile, holding hands on their way to forever were Everett and Wanetta Piatt of Hillsboro, who were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at their daughter’s home in Lynchburg.

In their last preseason tuneup, the Hillsboro Indians showed some signs their run-and-shoot offense was about to take off, despite getting beaten 19-18 by Northridge.

The Highland County Water Company warned its customers to conserve water usage the rest of the summer. An expansion was being planned, but for the time being, the company listed suggestions for water conservation.

The Lynchburg Lions Club was having its 41st annual community festival at the Lions Club Park. Food, arts and crafts, and a flea market were in full swing for the two-day event.

The Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall was on display at FACT Park in Hillsboro with thousands visiting the mobile memorial. The paper reported that mementos were being left at the wall by family and friends, and many could be seen with paper and pencil making etchings of the names of those who never returned from the war in Southeast Asia.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_f-look-back-logo-new.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years