Newsome, Cummings crowned queen, king

Sara Newsome and Ethan Cummings were crowned queen and king, respectively, Sunday at the 2020 Highland County. They are pictured above with their court (from left) Jenny Knope, Newsome, Cummings, Rachel Rudy and Catherine Knope. See Tuesday’s print edition of The Times-Gazette for a full story and more photos.

Sara Newsome and Ethan Cummings were crowned queen and king, respectively, Sunday at the 2020 Highland County. They are pictured above with their court (from left) Jenny Knope, Newsome, Cummings, Rachel Rudy and Catherine Knope. See Tuesday’s print edition of The Times-Gazette for a full story and more photos.