Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW – SR 134 culvert replacement – SR 134 will be closed between West Anderson Road and the village of Lynchburg for four days starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 for two culvert replacements. Traffic will be detoured via SR 135 and U.S. Route 50. Estimated completion: Friday, Sept. 11 by 4 p.m.

SR 72 resurfacing – SR 72 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between U.S. Route 62 and the Clinton County line. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

Submitted by Ohio Department of Transportation.