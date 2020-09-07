Newsome queen, Cummings king

One said she had always dreamed of being the fair queen and the other said he was following in his brother’s footsteps. Those were some of the thoughts Sara Newsome and Ethan Cummings shared after they were crowned queen and king, respectively, Sunday at the 2020 Highland County Fair.

“I always looked up to the fair queen when I was younger. I knew several of them and admired them,” said Newsome, a junior at Hillsboro High School whose brother, Cole Newsome, was the 2017 fair king. “I want future generations to have that role model.”

Sara Newsome said it almost brought tears to her eyes when she heard the attendants’ names called and realized by the process of elimination that she was going to be named fair queen.

“I think, like, it was almost surreal. It was like realizing a dream. It’s just so amazing,” she said.

Newsome was representing Highland County Junior Leadership. She is active in student council, varsity tennis, robotics, and a variety of local and state 4-H groups.

“I think this year is going to be a little unconventional, but I’m really excited and I think we’re still going to have a great fair despite the obstacles,” Newsome said.

Cummings said he decided he wanted to enter the fair king contest because his brother, Logan Cummings, was the fair king two years ago.

“There were no boys in the contest last year and I figured why not follow in my brothers footsteps,” Ethan Cummings, a junior at Whiteoak High School in Mowrystown, said. “I’m looking forward to going to all the shows and getting to watch all the new exhibitors.”

An active member of Mowrystown FFA and Premier Showmen 4-H Club, he said he was proud to represent Highland County Junior Leadership in the king contest.

“I was nervous,” Cummings said. “I knew there was no one running against me, but it was still pretty nerve-wracking.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Sara Newsome and Ethan Cummings were crowned queen and king, respectively, Sunday at the 2020 Highland County. They are pictured above with their court (from left) Jenny Knope, Newsome, Cummings, Rachel Rudy and Catherine Knope. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Fair-queen-king-1.jpg Sara Newsome and Ethan Cummings were crowned queen and king, respectively, Sunday at the 2020 Highland County. They are pictured above with their court (from left) Jenny Knope, Newsome, Cummings, Rachel Rudy and Catherine Knope. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Annual contest opens 2020 Highland County Fair